Astros vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Houston Astros facing the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Nationals Game Info

Houston Astros (60-46) vs. Washington Nationals (43-62)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN2

Astros vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-230) | WSH: (+190)

HOU: (-230) | WSH: (+190) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114)

HOU: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 11-4, 2.67 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 2-5, 3.39 ERA

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (11-4) versus the Nationals and Brad Lord (2-5). Valdez's team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Valdez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-5. The Nationals have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Lord's six starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-1 record in Lord's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (69.2%)

Astros vs Nationals Moneyline

The Astros vs Nationals moneyline has Houston as a -230 favorite, while Washington is a +190 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Nationals are -114 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -105.

Astros vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Nationals on July 28, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (54.2%) in those contests.

This season Houston has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 105 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 53-52-0 in 105 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 45.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (37-44).

Washington has a 2-6 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 52-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .460 this season. He has a .280 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Altuve has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three walks.

Yainer Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Walker brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Cam Smith is batting .258 with a .329 OBP and 43 RBI for Houston this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .501, and has 103 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .263).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 23rd and he is 21st in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .275 with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified players, he is 41st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .263 with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .225 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!