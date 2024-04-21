Astros vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Astros vs Nationals Game Info

Houston Astros (7-15) vs. Washington Nationals (9-11)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Astros vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-172) | WSH: (+144)

HOU: (-172) | WSH: (+144) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110)

HOU: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-3, 10.54 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (0-3, 10.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Mitchell Parker (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Brown's team has not covered in any of his four starts with a spread this season. Brown's team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Parker has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for one Parker start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (60.1%)

Astros vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Nationals reveal Houston as the favorite (-172) and Washington as the underdog (+144) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Nationals Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Astros are -110 to cover, and the Nationals are -110.

Astros vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Astros-Nationals game on April 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has played as a favorite of -172 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 22 chances this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-13-0 against the spread.

The Nationals are 8-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Washington has a record of 6-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (60%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-11-1).

The Nationals have a 12-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 63.2% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker is batting .286 with six doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .400 and a slugging percentage of .536.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 59th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston with 33 hits and an OBP of .436, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .367.

He ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Altuve takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a walk.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Jeremy Pena is batting .356 with a .385 OBP and 10 RBI for Houston this season.

Pena enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles and two RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a slugging percentage of .700 and has 21 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .300 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 40th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Abrams enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Jesse Winker paces his team with a .455 OBP, and has a club-high .532 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .339.

He ranks 15th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia is hitting .288 with seven doubles, a home run and three walks.

Lane Thomas is batting .183 with two home runs and six walks.

Astros vs Nationals Head to Head

4/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/19/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/14/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/13/2023: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/15/2022: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/14/2022: 13-6 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-6 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/13/2022: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

