Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (86-72) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | SEA: (+110)

HOU: (-130) | SEA: (+110) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+162) | SEA: +1.5 (-196)

HOU: -1.5 (+162) | SEA: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 9-9, 4.19 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 13-11, 3.60 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (9-9) against the Mariners and George Kirby (13-11). When Kikuchi starts, his team is 14-17-0 against the spread this season. Kikuchi's team is 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners are 14-18-0 against the spread when Kirby starts. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Kirby's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (52.2%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -130 favorite at home.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Astros are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +162 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -196.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Mariners contest on Sept. 25 has been set at 7, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 66 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 56-35 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 158 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 78-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've finished 20-26 in those games.

Seattle has an 11-12 record (winning 47.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-75-6).

The Mariners have put together a 72-85-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 170 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .308 batting average and a slugging percentage of .567.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has hit 20 homers this season while driving in 65 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the major leagues.

Alex Bregman has 148 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.314/.449.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 174 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .445.

Diaz has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .279 with three doubles and three RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 115 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .218 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 93rd and he is 67th in slugging.

Raleigh heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .222 with 32 doubles, 20 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is currently 120th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Julio Rodriguez has accumulated a team-best .409 slugging percentage.

Justin Turner has a .355 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/28/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/5/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

