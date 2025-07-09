Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Astros vs Guardians Game Info

Houston Astros (55-37) vs. Cleveland Guardians (42-48)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CLEG

Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-144) | CLE: (+122)

HOU: (-144) | CLE: (+122) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter (Astros) - 1-1, 4.15 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-4, 3.56 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Walter (1-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Slade Cecconi (3-4, 3.56 ERA). Walter's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Walter's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 6-3-0 ATS in Cecconi's nine starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 2-3 in Cecconi's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (67.8%)

Astros vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Guardians reveal Houston as the favorite (-144) and Cleveland as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Astros vs Guardians Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Astros are +146 to cover, and the Guardians are -176.

Astros vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Guardians game on July 9 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 37 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 16 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 38 of 91 chances this season.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 47-44-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 39.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-35).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Cleveland has gone 8-13 (38.1%).

The Guardians have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-47-3).

The Guardians are 44-44-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is batting .255 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 while slugging .471.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 86th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Jose Altuve is batting .272 with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying batters, he is 49th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Jake Meyers has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 75 hits, an OBP of .275 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up an on-base percentage of .364 and has 98 hits, both team-high marks for the Guardians. He's batting .299 and slugging .503.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .409 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .230.

Angel Martinez is batting .238 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Astros vs Guardians Head to Head

7/8/2025: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

