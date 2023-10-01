Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:34 AM

The Sunday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Houston Astros (89-72) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-172) | ARI: (+144)

HOU: (-172) | ARI: (+144) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-113) | ARI: +1.5 (-106)

HOU: -1.5 (-113) | ARI: +1.5 (-106) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 9-5, 4.67 ERA vs Kyle Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-5) to the mound, while Nelson (7-3) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Javier and his team have a record of 18-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Javier's team has won 68.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-5). Nelson has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Nelson starts this season.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.6%)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Diamondbacks reveal Houston as the favorite (-172) and Arizona as the underdog (+144) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Diamondbacks are -106 to cover, and the Astros are -113.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Astros versus Diamondbacks on October 1 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 110 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (53.6%) in those games.

This year Houston has won 29 of 52 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 83 of 160 chances this season.

In 160 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 80-80-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have a 40-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Arizona has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 160 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-84-6).

The Diamondbacks have an 87-73-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 161 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .512. He's batting .282.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tucker will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Alex Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.432) thanks to 55 extra-base hits. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .363.

His batting average ranks 68th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double and two walks.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .404 and a slugging percentage of .580 this season.

Alvarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 111 hits, an OBP of .394 plus a slugging percentage of .525.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated a team-best OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.508), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (162, while batting .287).

He ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Christian Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he is 80th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/30/2023: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2022: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2022: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2022: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

