Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

MLB action on Monday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info

Houston Astros (0-4) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2-2)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-148) | TOR: (+126)

HOU: (-148) | TOR: (+126) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166)

HOU: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Ronel Blanco versus the Blue Jays and Bowden Francis. Blanco and his team were 4-3-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Blanco and his team won 66.7% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 2-1. Francis' team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.5%)

Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Astros, Toronto is the underdog at +126, and Houston is -148 playing at home.

Astros vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Blue Jays are -166 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +138.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Astros-Blue Jays on April 1, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Astros were favorites in 117 games last season and came away with the win 61 times (52.1%) in those contests.

Last season Houston came away with a win 36 times in 64 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.

The Blue Jays won 53.5% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-20).

Toronto went 3-3 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (50%).

The Blue Jays played in 159 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-82-7).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker collected 163 hits, posted an OBP of .369 and a .517 SLG last season.

Alex Bregman had an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .441.

Last season, Yordan Alvarez finished with 31 home runs, 97 RBI and a batting average of .293 last season.

Jose Altuve slashed .311/.393/.522 and finished with an OPS of .915.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put up a .345 on-base percentage last season while batting .264.

Justin Turner had a .345 on-base percentage and batted .276.

George Springer hit .258 with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 60 walks a season ago.

Bo Bichette notched 175 hits and slugged .475.

