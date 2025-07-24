Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Houston Astros play the Athletics.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (60-42) vs. Athletics (42-62)

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Coverage: MLB Network, SCHN, and NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-124) | OAK: (+106)

HOU: (-124) | OAK: (+106) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+172) | OAK: +1.5 (-210)

HOU: -1.5 (+172) | OAK: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander (Astros) - 1-0, 8.40 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 3-11, 5.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Jason Alexander (1-0) to the mound, while Luis Severino (3-11) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Alexander helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Alexander's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics are 8-12-0 ATS in Severino's 20 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 5-13 in those matchups.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.2%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -124 favorite, while the Athletics are a +106 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +172 to cover, while the Athletics are -210 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

Astros versus Athletics on July 24 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 39, or 57.4%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Astros have won 26 of 46 games when listed as at least -124 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 101 games with a total this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 53-48-0 in 101 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 30-51 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, the Athletics have gone 25-45 (35.7%).

The Athletics have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-44-5).

The Athletics have collected a 51-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season. He has a .280 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Altuve has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Yainer Diaz is batting .246 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .277.

He is 109th in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles and an RBI.

Christian Walker has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Walker heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Cam Smith has seven home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 111 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .275 and slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 45th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson's .353 OBP and .440 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .256 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .240 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 41 walks.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

