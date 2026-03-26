Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 11:21 p.m.

MLB Opening Day on Thursday features the Houston Astros facing the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Angels (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-184) | LAA: (+154)

HOU: (-184) | LAA: (+154) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142)

HOU: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown against the Angels and Jose Soriano. Brown and his team were 17-14-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Brown and his team had a 13-11 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Soriano and his team went 13-18-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Soriano and his team finished with a 11-9 record in the 20 games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (71.3%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Angels reveal Houston as the favorite (-184) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Houston is +118 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Astros-Angels on March 26, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros were favorites in 99 games last season and came away with the win 53 times (53.5%) in those contests.

Last season Houston came away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Angels won 43% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (52-69).

Los Angeles went 13-16 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (44.8%).

The Angels combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 84 times last season for an 84-71-5 record against the over/under.

Astros Player Leaders

Last season, Jose Altuve finished with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 51 extra-base hits.

Jeremy Pena finished with an OBP of .363 and 150 total hits.

Last season, Yainer Diaz finished with 20 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .256 last season.

Christian Walker slashed .238/.297/.421 and finished with an OPS of .717.

Angels Player Leaders

Jo Adell racked up 124 hits with a batting average of .236 last season.

Nolan Schanuel had a .389 slugging percentage while batting .264.

Zach Neto racked up a .474 slugging percentage and a .257 batting average last year.

Mike Trout had an on-base percentage of .359 while batting .232.

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