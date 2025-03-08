Arkansas State vs Marshall Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 4 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves (22-9, 13-5 Sun Belt) will play in the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 5 seed Marshall Thundering Herd (20-12, 12-6 Sun Belt), Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas State win (69.6%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's Arkansas State-Marshall spread (Arkansas State -6.5) or over/under (148.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Arkansas State vs. Marshall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Marshall has covered 17 times in 30 chances against the spread this year.

Arkansas State (13-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (61.9%) than Marshall (2-2) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (50%).

In home games, the Red Wolves own a worse record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (10-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Thundering Herd have a better winning percentage at home (.733, 11-4-0 record) than away (.429, 6-8-0).

Arkansas State is 13-5-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Marshall has covered the spread 12 times in 19 Sun Belt games.

Arkansas State vs. Marshall: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas State has won in 18, or 75%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Red Wolves have come away with a win 16 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or shorter on the moneyline.

Marshall has compiled a 2-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Thundering Herd have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer without earning a win.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas State has a 73.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas State is outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +314 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.4 points per game (54th in college basketball) and allows 69.2 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Taryn Todd's team-leading 15.0 points per game ranks 263rd in the country.

Marshall is outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +136 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.8 points per game (123rd in college basketball) and gives up 71.5 per contest (169th in college basketball).

Marshall's leading scorer, Obinna Anochili-Killen, is 379th in college basketball, scoring 14.0 points per game.

The Red Wolves win the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. They are pulling down 38.3 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.9 per outing.

Izaiyah Nelson is 42nd in college basketball play with 8.6 rebounds per game to lead the Red Wolves.

The Thundering Herd come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are pulling down 33.4 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3.

Nate Martin paces the team with 8.3 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball).

Arkansas State ranks 139th in college basketball with 97.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in college basketball defensively with 84.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Thundering Herd average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (162nd in college basketball), and give up 91.0 points per 100 possessions (120th in college basketball).

