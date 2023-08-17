2023 Arkansas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The Arkansas Razorbacks are 2-4 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Arkansas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Western Carolina September 2 W 56-13 - - 2 Kent State September 9 W 28-6 Razorbacks (-38.5) 57.5 3 BYU September 16 L 38-31 Razorbacks (-8.5) 48.5 4 @ LSU September 23 L 34-31 Tigers (-17.5) 55.5 5 Texas A&M September 30 L 34-22 Aggies (-6.5) 53.5 6 @ Ole Miss October 7 L 27-20 Rebels (-12.5) 61.5 7 @ Alabama October 14 - Crimson Tide (-20.5) 46.5 View Full Table

Arkansas Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Razorbacks lost 27-20 to the Ole Miss Rebels. In that game against the Rebels, K.J. Jefferson had 250 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for the Hogs, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. In the ground game, Raheim Sanders took eight carries for 15 yards (1.9 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 26 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Tyrus Washington had 90 yards on seven catches (12.9 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.

Arkansas Betting Insights

Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

