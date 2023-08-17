FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Arkansas Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Arkansas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The Arkansas Razorbacks are 2-4 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Arkansas 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Western CarolinaSeptember 2W 56-13--
2Kent StateSeptember 9W 28-6Razorbacks (-38.5)57.5
3BYUSeptember 16L 38-31Razorbacks (-8.5)48.5
4@ LSUSeptember 23L 34-31Tigers (-17.5)55.5
5Texas A&MSeptember 30L 34-22Aggies (-6.5)53.5
6@ Ole MissOctober 7L 27-20Rebels (-12.5)61.5
7@ AlabamaOctober 14-Crimson Tide (-20.5)46.5
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Arkansas Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Razorbacks lost 27-20 to the Ole Miss Rebels. In that game against the Rebels, K.J. Jefferson had 250 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for the Hogs, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. In the ground game, Raheim Sanders took eight carries for 15 yards (1.9 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 26 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Tyrus Washington had 90 yards on seven catches (12.9 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.

Arkansas Betting Insights

  • Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Razorbacks have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Check out more analysis about Arkansas on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Arkansas Razorbacks on FanDuel today!