2023 Arkansas Football Odds and Schedule
The Arkansas Razorbacks are 2-4 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.
Arkansas 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Western Carolina
|September 2
|W 56-13
|-
|-
|2
|Kent State
|September 9
|W 28-6
|Razorbacks (-38.5)
|57.5
|3
|BYU
|September 16
|L 38-31
|Razorbacks (-8.5)
|48.5
|4
|@ LSU
|September 23
|L 34-31
|Tigers (-17.5)
|55.5
|5
|Texas A&M
|September 30
|L 34-22
|Aggies (-6.5)
|53.5
|6
|@ Ole Miss
|October 7
|L 27-20
|Rebels (-12.5)
|61.5
|7
|@ Alabama
|October 14
|-
|Crimson Tide (-20.5)
|46.5
Arkansas Last Game
In their previous matchup, the Razorbacks lost 27-20 to the Ole Miss Rebels. In that game against the Rebels, K.J. Jefferson had 250 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for the Hogs, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. In the ground game, Raheim Sanders took eight carries for 15 yards (1.9 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 26 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Tyrus Washington had 90 yards on seven catches (12.9 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.
Arkansas Betting Insights
- Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
