Arizona vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-0 Big 12) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 2-0 Big 12), who have won seven straight.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Arena: WVU Coliseum

Arizona vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (82.7%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Arizona (-2.5) versus West Virginia on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 143.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

West Virginia has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

West Virginia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Arizona covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (45.5%).

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road games (7-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Mountaineers had a better winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than away (.222, 2-7-0).

Arizona vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have a mark of 7-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -150 or better on the moneyline.

West Virginia has won 60% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-2).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +125 or longer, the Mountaineers have a record of 3-2 (60%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +211 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.8 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per outing (108th in college basketball).

Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, ranks 153rd in college basketball putting up 16.3 points per game.

West Virginia puts up 75.6 points per game (178th in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (17th in college basketball). It has a +170 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Javon Small's team-leading 19.5 points per game rank him 21st in college basketball.

The Wildcats pull down 37.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 27.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.5 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka's 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 134th in college basketball play.

The Mountaineers grab 33.5 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball), compared to the 33.6 of their opponents.

Amani Hansberry averages 6.3 rebounds per game (269th in college basketball) to lead the Mountaineers.

Arizona's 103.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 49th in college basketball, and the 83.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 37th in college basketball.

The Mountaineers average 96.8 points per 100 possessions (167th in college basketball), while conceding 80.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

