Arizona vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Arizona Wildcats are up against the UTEP Miners.

Arizona vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona: (-950) | UTEP: (+610)

Arizona: (-950) | UTEP: (+610) Spread: Arizona: -18.5 (-108) | UTEP: +18.5 (-112)

Arizona: -18.5 (-108) | UTEP: +18.5 (-112) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arizona vs UTEP Betting Trends

Arizona has covered the spread in every game this year.

UTEP has one win against the spread this season.

One UTEP game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

Arizona vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (87%)

Arizona vs UTEP Point Spread

Arizona is favored by 18.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. UTEP, the underdog, is -112.

Arizona vs UTEP Over/Under

A total of 57.5 points has been set for the Arizona-UTEP matchup on September 16, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Arizona vs UTEP Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -950 on the moneyline, while UTEP is a +610 underdog.

Arizona vs. UTEP Points Insights

The Wildcats had an average implied point total of 37.0 last season, which is 1.0 point lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (38).

Last season, Arizona scored more than 38 points in a game four times.

The Miners' average implied point total last season (30.0 points) is 10.0 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (20 points).

UTEP recorded more than 20 points in one game last year.

