Arizona vs Utah State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats (33-2) will compete with the No. 9 seed Utah State Aggies (29-6) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips at 7:50 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Utah State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Game time: 7:50 p.m. ET

7:50 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

Arizona vs. Utah State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (73.4%)

Before placing a wager on Sunday's Arizona-Utah State spread (Arizona -11.5) or over/under (154.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona vs. Utah State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered 21 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

Utah State is 15-19-0 ATS this year.

When playing at home, the Wildcats own a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Aggies have performed better against the spread at home (5-9-0) than on the road (4-8-0) this year.

Arizona vs. Utah State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 23 times (92%) in those games.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -800 or better.

Utah State has a 1-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Aggies have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +540 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 88.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Utah State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Arizona was 16th-best in the country offensively (82.5 points scored per game) and ranked 219th defensively (73.3 points allowed).

Arizona was the 14th-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.4) and ranked 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6) last season.

Last season Arizona was ranked 32nd in the country in assists with 16.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Arizona was 186th in college basketball in committing them (11.2 per game) last year. It was 215th in forcing them (10.9 per game).

Utah State put up 79.9 points per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 70.0 points per contest (110th-ranked).

With 31.3 rebounds per game, Utah State was 214th in the nation. It gave up 28.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

Utah State was one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it collected 17.1 per game (13th-best in college basketball).

Utah State averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (62nd-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!