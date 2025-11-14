Arizona vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the UCLA Bruins (3-0), winners of three straight as well.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Arena: Intuit Dome

Arizona vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (59.1%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Arizona-UCLA spread (Arizona -3.5) or total (154.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Arizona vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona went 19-17-0 ATS last season.

UCLA went 20-14-0 ATS last season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, UCLA was 4-3 against the spread compared to the 13-11 ATS record Arizona posted as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 11 opportunities in road games.

Last season, the Bruins were 12-5-0 at home against the spread (.706 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Arizona vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona finished with a 19-7 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 73.1% of those games).

The Wildcats had a record of 16-5 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -182 or shorter (76.2%).

Last season, UCLA won three out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

The Bruins were 1-4 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Arizona has a 64.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona was the 16th-best team in the nation in points scored (82.5 per game) and 219th in points allowed (73.3) last year.

Arizona was the 14th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (36.4) and ranked 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6) last year.

With 16.2 assists per game last year, Arizona was 32nd in the nation.

Arizona committed 11.2 turnovers per game last year and forced 10.9 per game, ranking 186th and 215th, respectively, in the country.

UCLA had a top-25 defense last year, ranking 22nd-best in college basketball with 65.2 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 162nd with 74.2 points scored per contest.

With 29.9 rebounds per game, UCLA ranked 300th in the country. It ceded 28.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 34th in college basketball.

UCLA put up 16.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 28th in the nation.

UCLA averaged 10 turnovers per game last season (71st-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14.4 turnovers per contest (13th-best).

