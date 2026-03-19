Arizona vs LIU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 1-seed Arizona Wildcats (32-2) hit the court against the No. 16 seed Long Island Sharks (24-10) on Friday at Viejas Arena. The matchup begins at 1:35 p.m. ET, on TNT.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. LIU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

Arizona vs. LIU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (93.1%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's Arizona-LIU spread (Arizona -30.5) or over/under (150.5 points).

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Arizona vs. LIU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has put together a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.

LIU has compiled a 16-17-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 30.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, LIU is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Arizona racks up as a 30.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than they have in road affairs (5-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Sharks have a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.444, 8-10-0).

Arizona vs. LIU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 22 times (91.7%) in those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Wildcats this season with a -100000 moneyline set for this game.

LIU has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. LIU has finished 2-4 in those games.

The Sharks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +8000 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 99.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. LIU Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +590 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.1 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per outing (53rd in college basketball).

Brayden Burries is 227th in college basketball with a team-high 15.9 points per game.

LIU has a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. It is putting up 74.1 points per game, 229th in college basketball, and is allowing 71.1 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

Jamal Fuller is 190th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 11.7 boards. They are pulling down 39.7 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28 per contest.

Tobe Awaka is 20th in college basketball play with 9.5 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Sharks accumulate rank 167th in college basketball, 2.8 more than the 29.4 their opponents grab.

Greg Gordon's 5.5 rebounds per game lead the Sharks and rank 419th in the country.

Arizona's 105.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in college basketball, and the 84.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

The Sharks rank 232nd in college basketball with 95.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 83rd defensively with 91.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

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