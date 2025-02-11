Arizona vs Kansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Arizona Wildcats (17-6, 11-1 Big 12) take a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 6-6 Big 12), who have won five straight.

Arizona vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Arizona vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (57.6%)

Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite over Kansas State on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 150.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the outing.

Arizona vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas State has put together a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Arizona (11-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (61.1%) than Kansas State (7-2) does as the underdog (77.8%).

Against the spread, the Arizona Wildcats have played worse at home, covering eight times in 12 home games, and five times in seven road games.

The Kansas State Wildcats have performed better against the spread on the road (5-3-0) than at home (6-5-0) this year.

Arizona's record against the spread in conference play is 9-4-0.

Kansas State has 10 wins against the spread in 12 Big 12 games this year.

Arizona vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (75%) in those contests.

This year, the Arizona Wildcats have won 14 of 18 games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas State has been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. Kansas State has finished 4-7 in those games.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 3-6 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona is outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +302 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.8 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allows 69.7 per outing (115th in college basketball).

Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, ranks 143rd in college basketball averaging 16.3 points per game.

Kansas State's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.8 points per game (197th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (131st in college basketball).

Kansas State's leading scorer, David N'Guessan, is 501st in the nation, averaging 13.0 points per game.

The Arizona Wildcats rank 11th in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 8.3 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka's 8.0 rebounds per game lead the Arizona Wildcats and rank 72nd in college basketball play.

The Kansas State Wildcats lose the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They collect 30.3 rebounds per game, 289th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.6.

Coleman Hawkins averages 7.0 rebounds per game (162nd in college basketball) to lead the Kansas State Wildcats.

Arizona ranks 48th in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 85.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Kansas State Wildcats record 96.1 points per 100 possessions (167th in college basketball), while conceding 91.3 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

