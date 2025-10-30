Arizona vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Arizona Wildcats facing the Colorado Buffaloes.
Arizona vs Colorado Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arizona: (-186) | Colorado: (+154)
- Spread: Arizona: -4.5 (-110) | Colorado: +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Arizona vs Colorado Betting Trends
- Arizona has three wins in six games against the spread this year.
- Arizona has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been three Arizona games (of six) that went over the total this season.
- Colorado has beaten the spread four times in eight games.
- Colorado has one win ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of eight Colorado games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
Arizona vs Colorado Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (62.9%)
Arizona vs Colorado Point Spread
Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite against Colorado. Arizona is -110 to cover the spread, and Colorado is -110.
Arizona vs Colorado Over/Under
The Arizona-Colorado matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Arizona vs Colorado Moneyline
Arizona is a -186 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +154 underdog.
Arizona vs. Colorado Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arizona
|31.6
|67
|20.3
|25
|51.5
|7
|Colorado
|22.6
|97
|27.4
|97
|49.5
|8
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Stadium: Folsom Field
