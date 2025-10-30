Arizona vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Arizona Wildcats facing the Colorado Buffaloes.

Arizona vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona: (-186) | Colorado: (+154)

Arizona: (-186) | Colorado: (+154) Spread: Arizona: -4.5 (-110) | Colorado: +4.5 (-110)

Arizona: -4.5 (-110) | Colorado: +4.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Arizona vs Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona has three wins in six games against the spread this year.

Arizona has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been three Arizona games (of six) that went over the total this season.

Colorado has beaten the spread four times in eight games.

Colorado has one win ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of eight Colorado games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Arizona vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (62.9%)

Arizona vs Colorado Point Spread

Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite against Colorado. Arizona is -110 to cover the spread, and Colorado is -110.

Arizona vs Colorado Over/Under

The Arizona-Colorado matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Arizona vs Colorado Moneyline

Arizona is a -186 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +154 underdog.

Arizona vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona 31.6 67 20.3 25 51.5 7 Colorado 22.6 97 27.4 97 49.5 8

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Stadium: Folsom Field

