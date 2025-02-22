Arizona vs BYU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The BYU Cougars (18-8, 9-6 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 12-3 Big 12) on February 22, 2025 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (73.6%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Arizona (-7.5) versus BYU on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 154.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

BYU has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Arizona covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than BYU covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have played worse at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and six times in nine road games.

This year, the Cougars are 9-5-0 at home against the spread (.643 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-5-0 ATS (.375).

Arizona has covered the spread 10 times in 16 conference games.

BYU has beaten the spread nine times in 15 Big 12 games.

Arizona vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those games.

This season, the Wildcats have come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -310 or better on the moneyline.

BYU has won 50% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-2).

The Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 75.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona averages 81 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per contest (104th in college basketball). It has a +302 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Caleb Love's team-leading 15.8 points per game ranks 198th in the country.

BYU is outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game, with a +303 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.2 points per game (44th in college basketball) and gives up 68.5 per contest (73rd in college basketball).

Richie Saunders' 15.2 points per game leads BYU and ranks 241st in college basketball.

The 37 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank 10th in college basketball, and are 8.4 more than the 28.6 their opponents collect per outing.

Tobe Awaka averages 7.9 rebounds per game (ranking 68th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Cougars accumulate rank 83rd in the country, 6.9 more than the 26.8 their opponents collect.

Keba Keita averages 7.7 rebounds per game (88th in college basketball) to lead the Cougars.

Arizona ranks 75th in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th in college basketball defensively with 86 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cougars average 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in college basketball), and allow 89.6 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball).

