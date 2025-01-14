Arizona vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 4-0 Big 12) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Baylor Bears (11-4, 3-1 Big 12) on January 14, 2025 at McKale Center.

Arizona vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (71.4%)

Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite against Baylor on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the contest.

Arizona vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 7-8-0 ATS this season.

Baylor has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Arizona covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road tilts (7-4-0).

The Bears performed better against the spread at home (11-5-0) than on the road (5-4-0) last year.

Arizona has won twice against the spread in conference games this season.

Baylor's Big 12 record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Arizona vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has won in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Wildcats have come away with a win eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 or better on the moneyline.

Baylor has lost all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 70.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 84.4 per game to rank 21st in college basketball while giving up 68.5 per outing to rank 101st in college basketball) and has a +238 scoring differential overall.

Caleb Love paces Arizona, recording 15.8 points per game (193rd in the nation).

Baylor is outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +222 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.1 points per game (39th in college basketball) and allows 67.3 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Norchad Omier's team-leading 15.9 points per game rank him 187th in college basketball.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 9.8 boards on average. They collect 37.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.9 per contest.

Tobe Awaka's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 149th in college basketball action.

The Bears win the rebound battle by 6.6 boards on average. They record 35.9 rebounds per game, 43rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.3.

Omier tops the team with 10.6 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball).

Arizona records 103.3 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball), while giving up 83.9 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball).

The Bears' 103 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 51st in college basketball, and the 84.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 35th in college basketball.

