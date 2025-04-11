FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
Horse Racing

Apple Blossom Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/12/25

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Apple Blossom Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/12/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Apple Blossom Handicap on Saturday, April 12th.

Apple Blossom Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Apple Blossom Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Apple Blossom Handicap, including the post positions, trainers, jockeys, and official morning-line odds for each runner.

Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1Sweet AlyssaChasey PomierRicardo Santana, Jr.30-1
2Neom BeachSteve AsmussenErik Asmussen30-1
3Free Like a GirlChasey PomierJulien Leparoux10-1
4Noble MissDanny HernandezIsaac Castillo30-1
5Where’s My RingVal BrinkerhoffFrancisco Arrieta5-2
6Thorpedo AnnaKenny McPeekBrian Hernandez, Jr.2-5
7Wild Bout HilaryTanner TracyRamon Vazquez20-1

Check out our full contender review at FanDuel Research.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

