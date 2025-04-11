Apple Blossom Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/12/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Apple Blossom Handicap on Saturday, April 12th.

Apple Blossom Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Apple Blossom Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Apple Blossom Handicap, including the post positions, trainers, jockeys, and official morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Sweet Alyssa Chasey Pomier Ricardo Santana, Jr. 30-1 2 Neom Beach Steve Asmussen Erik Asmussen 30-1 3 Free Like a Girl Chasey Pomier Julien Leparoux 10-1 4 Noble Miss Danny Hernandez Isaac Castillo 30-1 5 Where’s My Ring Val Brinkerhoff Francisco Arrieta 5-2 6 Thorpedo Anna Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez, Jr. 2-5 7 Wild Bout Hilary Tanner Tracy Ramon Vazquez 20-1

