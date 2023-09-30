Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the UL Monroe Warhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-630) | UL Monroe: (+450)
- Spread: Appalachian State: -13.5 (-112) | UL Monroe: +13.5 (-108)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Appalachian State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, three of Appalachian State's four games have hit the over.
- UL Monroe has but one win versus the spread this season.
- UL Monroe doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this season.
- None of UL Monroe's two games has hit the over in 2023.
Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mountaineers win (86.4%)
Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Point Spread
Appalachian State is favored by 13.5 points (-112 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -108.
Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Over/Under
The over/under for Appalachian State-UL Monroe on September 30 is 51.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Moneyline
UL Monroe is the underdog, +450 on the moneyline, while Appalachian State is a -630 favorite.
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Appalachian State
|35.3
|41
|28.5
|92
|50.8
|3
|4
|UL Monroe
|14.7
|131
|24.7
|32
|50.0
|0
|3
Bet $5 on Mountaineers vs. Warhawks and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Check out even more in-depth Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe analysis on FanDuel Research.