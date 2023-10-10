Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Appalachian State Mountaineers versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is on the college football schedule for Tuesday.

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-205) | Coastal Carolina: (+168)

Appalachian State: (-205) | Coastal Carolina: (+168) Spread: Appalachian State: -4.5 (-112) | Coastal Carolina: +4.5 (-108)

Appalachian State: -4.5 (-112) | Coastal Carolina: +4.5 (-108) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Appalachian State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Appalachian State owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Appalachian State has played five games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Coastal Carolina is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina has one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

One Coastal Carolina game (out of five) has gone over the point total this year.

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mountaineers win (67.9%)

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Coastal Carolina is a 4.5-point underdog against Appalachian State. Coastal Carolina is -108 to cover the spread, and Appalachian State is -112.

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina matchup on October 10, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

The Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina moneyline has Appalachian State as a -205 favorite, while Coastal Carolina is a +168 underdog.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Appalachian State 36.4 51 30.8 81 50.9 4 5 Coastal Carolina 30.8 79 23.6 44 62.7 2 5

