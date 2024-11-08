Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 10 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 10 game.

Week 10 Any Time TD Picks

Giants at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Theo Johnson +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Caleb Williams +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Broncos at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Adam Trautman +950 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Taysom Hill +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brock Purdy +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Pittsburgh Defense +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Sam Darnold +410 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Hayden Hurst +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eagles at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jalen Hurts +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Davante Adams +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jameson Williams +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dolphins at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odell Beckham Jr. +410 View more odds in Sportsbook

