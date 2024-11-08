menu item
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 10 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 10 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 10 game.

Week 10 Any Time TD Picks

Giants at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Theo Johnson

Patriots at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Caleb Williams

Bills at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Allen

Broncos at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Adam Trautman

Falcons at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Taysom Hill

49ers at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Brock Purdy

Steelers at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Pittsburgh Defense

Vikings at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Sam Darnold

Titans at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Hayden Hurst

Eagles at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jalen Hurts

Jets at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Davante Adams

Lions at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jameson Williams

Dolphins at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Odell Beckham Jr.

