Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 9 NFL Game
One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.
Two? Even better.
But what about a touchdown bet for every game?
Let's party.
We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 9 game.
Week 9 Any Time TD Picks
Cowboys at Falcons
Dolphins at Bills
Raiders at Bengals
Chargers at Browns
Patriots at Titans
Any time touchdown markets for this game were not available at the time of publication. For the most up-to-date odds, check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Patriots at Titans betting odds.
Commanders at Giants
Any time touchdown markets for this game were not available at the time of publication. For the most up-to-date odds, check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Commanders at Giants betting odds.
Saints at Panthers
Broncos at Ravens
Jaguars at Eagles
Bears at Cardinals
Lions at Packers
Rams at Seahawks
Any time touchdown markets for this game were not available at the time of publication. For the most up-to-date odds, check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Rams at Seahawks betting odds.
Colts at Vikings
Buccaneers at Chiefs
Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening November 3rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!