NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 9 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 9 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 9 game.

Week 9 Any Time TD Picks

Cowboys at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
CeeDee Lamb

Dolphins at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
James Cook

Raiders at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Gardner Minshew

Chargers at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Quentin Johnston

Patriots at Titans

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not available at the time of publication. For the most up-to-date odds, check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Patriots at Titans betting odds.

Commanders at Giants

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not available at the time of publication. For the most up-to-date odds, check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Commanders at Giants betting odds.

Saints at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Alvin Kamara

Broncos at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Courtland Sutton

Jaguars at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
A.J. Brown

Bears at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Caleb Williams

Lions at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jayden Reed

Rams at Seahawks

Any time touchdown markets for this game were not available at the time of publication. For the most up-to-date odds, check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Rams at Seahawks betting odds.

Colts at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Downs

Buccaneers at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Travis Kelce

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening November 3rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

