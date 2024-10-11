Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 6 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 6 game.

Week 6 Any Time TD Picks

Jaguars at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tank Bigsby +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Commanders at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Daniels +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Saints

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

Browns at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer A.J. Brown +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Anthony Richardson +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texans at Patriots

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

Cardinals at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Trey McBride +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bo Nix +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Raiders

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

Falcons at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Allgeier +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jameson Williams +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Giants

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

Bills at Jets

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

