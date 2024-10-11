menu item
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 6 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 6 game.

Week 6 Any Time TD Picks

Jaguars at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tank Bigsby

Commanders at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jayden Daniels

Buccaneers at Saints

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

Browns at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
A.J. Brown

Colts at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Anthony Richardson

Texans at Patriots

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

Cardinals at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Trey McBride

Chargers at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Bo Nix

Steelers at Raiders

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

Falcons at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyler Allgeier

Lions at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jameson Williams

Bengals at Giants

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

Bills at Jets

Touchdown markets were not posted for this game at the time of publication. Please check your FanDuel Sportsbook app to see the latest odds.

