NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 4 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 4 game.

Week 4 Any Time TD Picks

Saints at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kyle Pitts

Rams at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Caleb Williams

Vikings at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Aaron Jones

Steelers at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Pickens

Broncos at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Bo Nix

Eagles at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Mike Evans

Bengals at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Zack Moss

Jaguars at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Nico Collins

Commanders at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Patriots at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Brandon Aiyuk

Browns at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Deshaun Watson

Chiefs at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
J.K. Dobbins

Bills at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Lamar Jackson

Titans at Dolphins

As of this publication, any-time touchdown markets were not yet posted. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest NFL betting odds.

Seahawks at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

