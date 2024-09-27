Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 4 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 4 game.

Week 4 Any Time TD Picks

Saints at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kyle Pitts +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rams at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Caleb Williams +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Aaron Jones +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Broncos at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bo Nix +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eagles at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mike Evans +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Zack Moss -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jaguars at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Nico Collins -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Commanders at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Marvin Harrison Jr. +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brandon Aiyuk +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Deshaun Watson +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer J.K. Dobbins +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Lamar Jackson +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at Dolphins

As of this publication, any-time touchdown markets were not yet posted. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest NFL betting odds.

Seahawks at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaxon Smith-Njigba +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

