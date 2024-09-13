menu item
Logo
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 2 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 2 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 2 game.

Week 2 Any Time TD Picks

Saints at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Juwan Johnson

Buccaneers at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Chris Godwin

Colts at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jonathan Taylor

Jets at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Garrett Wilson

49ers at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Justin Jefferson

Seahawks at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
D.K. Metcalf

Giants at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Wan'Dale Robinson

Chargers at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Hayden Hurst

Browns at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Amari Cooper

Raiders at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Derrick Henry

Rams at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Cooper Kupp

Steelers at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Javonte Williams

Bengals at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Rashee Rice

Bears at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tank Dell

Falcons at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jalen Hurts

