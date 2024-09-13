Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 2 NFL Game
FanDuel Staff
One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.
Two? Even better.
But what about a touchdown bet for every game?
Let's party.
We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 2 game.
Week 2 Any Time TD Picks
Saints at Cowboys
Buccaneers at Lions
Colts at Packers
Jets at Titans
49ers at Vikings
Seahawks at Patriots
Giants at Commanders
Chargers at Panthers
Browns at Jaguars
Raiders at Ravens
Rams at Cardinals
Steelers at Broncos
Bengals at Chiefs
Bears at Texans
Falcons at Eagles
Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!