Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 2 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 2 game.

Week 2 Any Time TD Picks

Saints at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Juwan Johnson +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Chris Godwin +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jonathan Taylor +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Garrett Wilson +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Justin Jefferson +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seahawks at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D.K. Metcalf +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Giants at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Wan'Dale Robinson +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Hayden Hurst +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Amari Cooper +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Derrick Henry -180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rams at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Cooper Kupp +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Javonte Williams +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Rashee Rice +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tank Dell +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jalen Hurts -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

