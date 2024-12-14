Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 15 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 15 game.

Week 15 Any Time TD Picks

Chiefs at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jerry Jeudy +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tee Higgins +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Derrick Henry -280 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cowboys at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer KaVontae Turpin +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Breece Hall +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dolphins at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer De'Von Achane -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Marvin Mims Jr. +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer A.J. Brown +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Trey McBride +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bucs at Chargers

Any time touchdown markets for this contest were not available at the time of publication. Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the latest Bucs at Chargers betting odds.

Packers at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Reed +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears at Vikings

Any time touchdown markets for this contest were not available at the time of publication. Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the latest Bears at Vikings betting odds.

Falcons at Raiders

Any time touchdown markets for this contest were not available at the time of publication. Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the latest Falcons at Raiders betting odds.

