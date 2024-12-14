FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 15 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 15 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 15 game.

Week 15 Any Time TD Picks

Chiefs at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jerry Jeudy

Bengals at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tee Higgins

Ravens at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Derrick Henry

Cowboys at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
KaVontae Turpin

Jets at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Breece Hall

Dolphins at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
De'Von Achane

Colts at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Marvin Mims Jr.

Bills at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Allen

Steelers at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
A.J. Brown

Patriots at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Trey McBride

Bucs at Chargers

Any time touchdown markets for this contest were not available at the time of publication. Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the latest Bucs at Chargers betting odds.

Packers at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jayden Reed

Bears at Vikings

Any time touchdown markets for this contest were not available at the time of publication. Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the latest Bears at Vikings betting odds.

Falcons at Raiders

Any time touchdown markets for this contest were not available at the time of publication. Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the latest Falcons at Raiders betting odds.

