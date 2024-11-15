menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 11 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 11 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 11 game.

Week 11 Any Time TD Picks

Packers at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jayden Reed

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jaguars at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Amon-Ra St. Brown

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Vikings at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jordan Addison

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Raiders at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Brock Bowers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Rams at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Cooper Kupp

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Elijah Moore

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Colts at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Breece Hall

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Ravens at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Mark Andrews

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Falcons at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Audric Estime

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Seahawks at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Kittle

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chiefs at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
James Cook

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bengals at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
J.K. Dobbins

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texans at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
CeeDee Lamb

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening November 17th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup