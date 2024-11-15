Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 11 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 11 game.

Week 11 Any Time TD Picks

Packers at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Reed +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jaguars at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Amon-Ra St. Brown +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jordan Addison +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brock Bowers +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rams at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Cooper Kupp +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Elijah Moore +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Breece Hall -165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mark Andrews +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Audric Estime +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seahawks at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Kittle +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer James Cook +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer J.K. Dobbins -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texans at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer CeeDee Lamb +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

