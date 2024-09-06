menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 1 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 1 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 1 game.

Week 1 Any Time TD Picks

Packers vs. Eagles

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Steelers at Falcons

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Cardinals at Bills

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Titans at Bears

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Patriots at Bengals

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Texans at Colts

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Jaguars at Dolphins

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Panthers at Saints

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Vikings at Giants

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Raiders at Chargers

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Broncos at Seahawks

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Cowboys at Browns

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Commanders at Buccaneers

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Rams at Lions

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Jets at 49ers

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup