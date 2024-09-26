Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB teams busy on Thursday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (63-95) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-120)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-126) | CHW: (+108)

LAA: (-126) | CHW: (+108) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166)

LAA: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 10-14, 3.70 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-15, 5.15 ERA

The Angels will call on Tyler Anderson (10-14) versus the White Sox and Chris Flexen (2-15). Anderson's team is 18-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Anderson's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The White Sox are 7-22-0 against the spread when Flexen starts. The White Sox are 4-25 in Flexen's 29 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (56.1%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-White Sox, Los Angeles is the favorite at -126, and Chicago is +108 playing at home.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Angels, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +138 to cover the spread, and the Angels are -166.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Angels-White Sox on Sept. 26, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have come away with nine wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won six of nine games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 72 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 81-74-0 against the spread in their 155 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 144 total times this season. They've gone 30-114 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 28-110 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (20.3%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-80-6).

The White Sox have a 61-91-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has 134 hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .248 with 58 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Taylor Ward has hit 25 homers this season while driving in 74 runs. He's batting .250 this season and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 74th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ward heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles in OBP (.343) this season, fueled by 130 hits.

Logan O'Hoppe is batting .236 with a .297 OBP and 56 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has 135 hits with a .405 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the White Sox. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .228 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 117th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has racked up a team-best .305 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

9/25/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/26/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2023: 12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

