Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (1-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSW

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-126) | CHW: (+108)

LAA: (-126) | CHW: (+108) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

LAA: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Angels will look to Jack Kochanowicz against the White Sox and Davis Martin. In games Kochanowicz pitched with a spread last season, his team was 3-8-0 ATS. Kochanowicz and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 1-1. Last season Martin and his team had a 2-8-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Martin and his team had a 1-9 record in the 10 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (50.2%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-White Sox, Los Angeles is the favorite at -126, and Chicago is +108 playing at home.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -156 to cover.

The over/under for Angels-White Sox on March 30 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels came away with nine wins in the 24 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Los Angeles won six of 10 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The White Sox won 32 of the 147 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (21.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer last year, Chicago went 30-111 (21.3%).

The White Sox played in 155 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-82-6).

Angels Player Leaders

Last season, Taylor Ward finished with a slugging percentage of .426, fueled by 53 extra-base hits.

Jorge Soler slashed .241/.338/.442 and finished with an OPS of .780.

Nolan Schanuel collected 130 hits last season and finished with a .343 OBP.

Jo Adell slashed .207/.280/.402 and finished with an OPS of .682.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn racked up an on-base percentage of .297, a slugging percentage of .402, and had 140 hits last season.

Andrew Benintendi hit .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Luis Robert hit .224 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks a season ago.

Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

3/29/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/25/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

