Angels vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, versus the Minnesota Twins.

Angels vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (10-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-13)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Angels vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-182) | MIN: -1.5 (+150)

LAA: +1.5 (-182) | MIN: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Angels vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 0-3, 3.43 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 1-1, 5.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jose Soriano (0-3) to the mound, while Chris Paddack (1-1) will get the nod for the Twins. Soriano's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Soriano has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Paddack starts, the Twins have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Paddack starts this season -- they split the games.

Angels vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55%)

Angels vs Twins Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -104 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Twins are +150 to cover, while the Angels are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Twins Over/Under

The Angels-Twins game on April 27 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Angels vs Twins Betting Trends

The Angels have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-2 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 26 chances this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have gone 3-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Minnesota has a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of its games).

In the 24 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-1).

The Twins have collected an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.8% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in total hits (23) this season while batting .230 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .580.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.510) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 64th, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Luis Rengifo is batting .290 with a .362 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Logan O'Hoppe leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .295 with five walks and 10 runs scored.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers has put up a .365 on-base percentage and a .507 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .274.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 28th in slugging.

Jeffers enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Edouard Julien's 18 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .222 while slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 129th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Alex Kirilloff is hitting .260 with five doubles, three triples, a home run and six walks.

Austin Martin has five doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .222.

Angels vs Twins Head to Head

4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/14/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2022: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2022: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/21/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2023: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/20/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

