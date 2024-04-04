Angels vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Angels vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (4-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-2)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network

Angels vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-110) | BOS: (-106)

LAA: (-110) | BOS: (-106) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-188) | BOS: -1.5 (+155)

LAA: +1.5 (-188) | BOS: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Angels vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Angels) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Griffin Canning (0-1) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford will take the ball for the Red Sox. Canning and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Canning's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Crawford has started only one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox covered. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Crawford start this season -- they lost.

Angels vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (50.2%)

Angels vs Red Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a -106 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Red Sox are +155 to cover, while the Angels are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels versus Red Sox on April 5 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Angels will be named as the favorite for the first time this season.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -110.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in four of their six games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

Boston has a record of 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (50%).

In the seven games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-3-1).

The Red Sox are 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .760. He's batting .320 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 49th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Ward hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

Mike Trout is hitting .273 with three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .682 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Trout takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .550 this season while batting .438 with three walks and three runs scored.

O'Hoppe takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .188 with a .391 OBP and three RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has six hits with a .478 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both categories. He's batting .333 and slugging .667.

He is 40th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

O'Neill hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Jarren Duran is slugging .393 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .393 with an on-base percentage of .469.

He is currently 17th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Rafael Devers has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .217.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .250 with two doubles and three walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!