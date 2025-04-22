Angels vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Los Angeles Angels facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Angels vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (11-10) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SportsNet PT

Angels vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-184) | PIT: (+154)

LAA: (-184) | PIT: (+154) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+110) | PIT: +1.5 (-132)

LAA: -1.5 (+110) | PIT: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Angels vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 2-2, 3.16 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Jose Soriano (2-2, 3.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (1-2, 4.91 ERA). Soriano and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Soriano's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Falter's starts. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for two Falter starts this season -- they lost both.

Angels vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (55.8%)

Angels vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Pirates reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-184) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Angels vs Pirates Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Angels are +110 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -132.

Angels vs Pirates Over/Under

The Angels-Pirates contest on April 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Angels vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Angels have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given Los Angeles the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -184 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 10 of 21 chances this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won three of the 12 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-12-1).

The Pirates have a 7-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout is batting .184 with a double, eight home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .289 and a slugging percentage of .513.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 150th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a slash line of .273/.349/.429 this season and a team-best OPS of .777.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualified batters.

Kyren Paris has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .383 and a slugging percentage of .635 this season.

Taylor Ward is batting .216 with a .247 OBP and eight RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has a team-best OBP (.354), and leads the Pirates in hits (15). He's batting .227 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 43rd in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .211 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .289 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 123rd, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 153rd in slugging.

Enmanuel Valdez is batting .229 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has two doubles, a triple and five walks while hitting .268.

