Angels vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, up against the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Angels vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (49-53) vs. Seattle Mariners (54-48)

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Thursday, July 24, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and ROOT Sports NW

Angels vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

LAA: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+162) | SEA: +1.5 (-196)

LAA: -1.5 (+162) | SEA: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 4-6, 3.13 ERA vs Logan Evans (Mariners) - 3-3, 4.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (4-6) to the mound, while Logan Evans (3-3) will answer the bell for the Mariners. Kikuchi's team is 13-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kikuchi's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). The Mariners are 3-7-0 ATS in Evans' 10 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Evans' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Angels vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.9%)

Angels vs Mariners Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +102 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Mariners Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Angels are +162 to cover, and the Mariners are -196.

Angels vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Angels-Mariners on July 24, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 10 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 100 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 55-45-0 in 100 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have gone 14-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

Seattle is 12-9 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-41-4 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered 42.4% of their games this season, going 42-57-0 ATS.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in total hits (89) this season while batting .232 with 50 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is slashing .275/.365/.398 this season and leads the Angels with an OPS of .764.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 45th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 91 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.323/.471.

Jo Adell has 21 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has totaled 94 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .256 and slugging .619 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .409 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks while batting .248.

J.P. Crawford's .378 OBP paces his team.

Angels vs Mariners Head to Head

6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/24/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!