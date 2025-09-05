Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (66-74) vs. Athletics (64-77)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-152) | OAK: (+128)

LAA: (-152) | OAK: (+128) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154)

LAA: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 10-9, 3.68 ERA vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 0-1, 11.25 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Jose Soriano (10-9, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Mason Barnett (0-1, 11.25 ERA). Soriano and his team have a record of 11-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Soriano's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-6. Barnett has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Barnett start this season -- they lost.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (54.7%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -152 favorite, while the Athletics are a +128 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +128 to cover, while the Athletics are -154 to cover.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Athletics game on Sept. 5 has been set at 9.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 138 games with a total this season.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 76-62-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 105 total times this season. They've finished 46-59 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 18-31 (36.7%).

The Athletics have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-64-6).

The Athletics have put together a 73-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .227 with 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 69 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .319 while slugging .472.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 55 extra-base hits. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has 110 hits and is batting .241 this season.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 88 hits.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .497, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .272. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average ranks 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .308 with 24 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 54 walks.

Shea Langeliers leads his team with 107 hits.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

