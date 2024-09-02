Andrei Iosivas 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Andrei Iosivas was not a highly coveted wide receiver (ranked 164th among all WRs in terms of fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season. He picked up 2.6 points in Week 1. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this Cincinnati Bengals player.

Andrei Iosivas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Iosivas' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 35.6 293 101 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 72.7 179 75

Andrei Iosivas 2023 Game-by-Game

Iosivas accumulated 15.6 fantasy points -- five receptions, 36 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Cleveland Browns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2.6 6 3 26 0

Andrei Iosivas vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals ran 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Iosivas' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Andrei Iosivas 25 15 116 4 5 Ja'Marr Chase 145 100 1216 7 19 Tee Higgins 76 42 656 5 9 Tanner Hudson 50 39 352 1 3

