American vs Mount St. Mary's Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Four

The American Eagles (22-12) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (22-12) square off in a First Four matchup on Wednesday at UD Arena, starting at 6:40 p.m. ET, airing on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Arena: UD Arena

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: American win (52.5%)

Take a look at some betting insights for American (-2.5) versus Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday. The total has been set at 128.5 points for this game.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

American has put together a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mount St. Mary's has covered 22 times in 33 chances against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Mount St. Mary's is 11-4 against the spread compared to the 5-8 ATS record American racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Eagles sport a better record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-8-0).

The Mountaineers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (8-5-0). Away, it is .647 (11-6-0).

American vs. Mount St. Mary's: Moneyline Betting Stats

American has been victorious in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Eagles have been victorious nine times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

Mount St. Mary's has won 11 of the 18 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (61.1%).

The Mountaineers are 8-7 (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

American has an implied victory probability of 59.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Head-to-Head Comparison

American is outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +47 scoring differential overall. It puts up 68.6 points per game (310th in college basketball) and gives up 67.3 per contest (50th in college basketball).

Matt Rogers paces American, averaging 17.0 points per game (113th in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's scores 70.4 points per game (269th in college basketball) and allows 69.8 (109th in college basketball) for a +19 scoring differential overall.

Dola Adebayo leads Mount St. Mary's, recording 13.2 points per game (495th in college basketball).

The Eagles lose the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. They record 28.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 339th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.2 per outing.

Lincoln Ball tops the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball action).

The 34.4 rebounds per game the Mountaineers accumulate rank 55th in the country, 4.0 more than the 30.4 their opponents pull down.

Jedy Cordilia is 129th in the nation with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Mountaineers.

American ranks 163rd in college basketball with 96.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 205th in college basketball defensively with 94.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers rank 306th in college basketball with 90.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 83rd defensively with 89.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

