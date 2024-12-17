Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills wideout Amari Cooper will match up with the 16th-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (216.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Cooper, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Patriots.

Cooper vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.98

35.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

With 66.1 fantasy points this season (six per game), Cooper is the 62nd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 188th among all players.

During his last three games Cooper has been targeted 24 times, with 12 receptions for 137 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 13.7 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that stretch.

Cooper has compiled 234 receiving yards and two scores on 22 catches (44 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 35.4 points (7.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Cooper's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 3, when he piled up 20.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amari Cooper stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, grabbing one pass on two targets for three yards (0.3 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New England has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown catch by 20 players this season.

New England has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Patriots have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this season.

New England has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

The Patriots have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Amari Cooper? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.