Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 15th in the league last season (120.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Kamara a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Buccaneers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kamara vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.44

9.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.45

59.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

0.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.91

18.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara 2022 Fantasy Performance

Kamara was 18th at his position, and 58th overall, with 154.7 fantasy points (10.3 per game) last season.

Kamara accumulated 33.8 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Kamara finished with 17.4 points (23 carries, 103 yards; 6 receptions, 91 yards) in Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

In his worst game of the season, Kamara ended up with 1.0 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 13 yards; 6 receptions, 37 yards. That happened in Week 12 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Kamara picked up 3.7 points (12 carries, 26 yards) in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last season, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Buccaneers last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Buccaneers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Tampa Bay allowed three players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 29 players caught a TD pass.

Tampa Bay didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

On the ground, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Buccaneers last season.

In terms of run defense, Tampa Bay gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Buccaneers didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

