Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers -- whose run defense was ranked 18th in the NFL last season (122.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Kamara vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 154.7 fantasy points (10.3 per game), Kamara was 18th at his position (and 58th in the league).

In his best game last season -- Week 8 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Kamara accumulated 33.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Kamara finished with 17.4 points (23 carries, 103 yards; 6 receptions, 91 yards) in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kamara picked up 1.0 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 13 yards; 6 receptions, 37 yards -- in Week 12 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Kamara picked up 3.7 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 26 yards -- in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his second-worst performance of the season.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Against Carolina last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Panthers allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Carolina allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Panthers surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Carolina last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Panthers last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Carolina allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Panthers allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Carolina last season, 14 players ran for at least one TD.

One player rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Panthers last year.

