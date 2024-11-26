Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara will take on the 28th-ranked tun defense of the Los Angeles Rams (144.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Kamara, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Rams.

Thinking about playing Kamara this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kamara vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.41

69.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.27

46.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Kamara has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 164.5 fantasy points (15.0 per game) rank him fifth at the RB position and 21st overall.

In his last three games, Kamara has posted 41.3 fantasy points (13.8 per game), rushing for 277 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 62 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 136 yards on 15 grabs (19 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Kamara has 55.9 total fantasy points (11.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 79 times for 354 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 205 yards on 27 catches (37 targets).

The highlight of Kamara's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, when he compiled 42.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 115 rushing yards on 20 carries (5.8 YPC) with three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.4 points) in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, rushing for 10 yards on seven carries with six catches for 14 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Rams have given up a TD reception by 14 players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

The Rams have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this season.

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.