Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Alexander Mattison and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the New Orleans Saints and their 30th-ranked run defense (137.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Mattison a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Saints? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Mattison vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.31

56.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.11

17.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Mattison is currently the 35th-ranked player in fantasy (141st overall), with 94.5 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, Mattison has put up 18.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game), rushing for 67 yards and scoring one touchdown on 24 carries. He has also contributed 82 yards on nine catches (14 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Mattison has 26.9 total fantasy points (5.4 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 47 times for 118 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 111 yards on 14 catches (19 targets).

The high point of Mattison's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he came through with five catches and 32 receiving yards (12.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Alexander Mattison stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, running seven times for 21 yards, with two receptions for three yards as a receiver (0.4 fantasy points).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed five players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

