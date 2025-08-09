Alexander Mattison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Alexander Mattison Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mattison's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 101.4 144 34 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 60.0 181 60

Alexander Mattison 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mattison put up a season-high 12.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14 carries, 33 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 32 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Chargers 12.2 5 19 0 6 4 1 62 Week 2 @Ravens 6.1 4 1 1 - 0 0 1 Week 3 Panthers 10.4 3 7 1 3 3 0 44 Week 4 Browns 6.0 5 60 0 1 0 0 60 Week 5 @Broncos 8.1 15 38 0 3 2 0 61 Week 6 Steelers 12.5 14 33 1 5 5 0 65 Week 7 @Rams 12.3 23 92 0 3 3 0 123 View Full Table ChevronDown

Alexander Mattison vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time. Here's a glance at how Mattison's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 132 420 4 22 3.2 De'Von Achane 203 907 6 38 4.5 Jaylen Wright 68 249 0 5 3.7 Tyreek Hill 8 53 0 0 6.6

Want more data and analysis on Alexander Mattison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.