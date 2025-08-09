Alexander Mattison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ahead of the 2025 season, Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Alexander Mattison Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Mattison's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|101.4
|144
|34
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|60.0
|181
|60
Alexander Mattison 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mattison put up a season-high 12.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14 carries, 33 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 32 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|12.2
|5
|19
|0
|6
|4
|1
|62
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Panthers
|10.4
|3
|7
|1
|3
|3
|0
|44
|Week 4
|Browns
|6.0
|5
|60
|0
|1
|0
|0
|60
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|8.1
|15
|38
|0
|3
|2
|0
|61
|Week 6
|Steelers
|12.5
|14
|33
|1
|5
|5
|0
|65
|Week 7
|@Rams
|12.3
|23
|92
|0
|3
|3
|0
|123
Alexander Mattison vs. Other Dolphins Rushers
The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time. Here's a glance at how Mattison's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Alexander Mattison
|132
|420
|4
|22
|3.2
|De'Von Achane
|203
|907
|6
|38
|4.5
|Jaylen Wright
|68
|249
|0
|5
|3.7
|Tyreek Hill
|8
|53
|0
|0
|6.6
