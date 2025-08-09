FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Alexander Mattison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Alexander Mattison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Alexander Mattison Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mattison's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points101.414434
2025 Projected Fantasy Points60.018160

Alexander Mattison 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mattison put up a season-high 12.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14 carries, 33 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 32 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Chargers12.2519064162
Week 2@Ravens6.1411-001
Week 3Panthers10.437133044
Week 4Browns6.0560010060
Week 5@Broncos8.11538032061
Week 6Steelers12.51433155065
Week 7@Rams12.323920330123

Alexander Mattison vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time. Here's a glance at how Mattison's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison1324204223.2
De'Von Achane2039076384.5
Jaylen Wright68249053.7
Tyreek Hill853006.6

Want more data and analysis on Alexander Mattison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

