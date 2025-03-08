Albany (NY) vs Binghamton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 4 seed Albany (NY) Great Danes (16-15, 8-8 America East) head into the America East tournament against the No. 5 seed Binghamton Bearcats (15-16, 7-9 America East) on Saturday at Broadview Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Arena: Broadview Center

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Albany (NY) win (68.1%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Albany (NY)-Binghamton spread (Albany (NY) -7.5) or total (142.5 points).

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Albany (NY) is 12-17-0 ATS this season.

Binghamton has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Albany (NY) hasn't covered the spread as a 7.5-point favorite or more this season, while Binghamton covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more 55.6% of the time.

When playing at home, the Great Danes sport a worse record against the spread (3-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (8-7-0).

This year, the Bearcats are 7-3-0 at home against the spread (.700 winning percentage). On the road, they are 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

Albany (NY) is 6-10-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Binghamton's America East record against the spread is 11-5-0.

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Albany (NY) has come away with seven wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Great Danes have a mark of 3-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -325 or better on the moneyline.

Binghamton has been the moneyline underdog 22 total times this season. Binghamton has finished 8-14 in those games.

The Bearcats have played in nine games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer without a win.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Albany (NY) has a 76.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Head-to-Head Comparison

Albany (NY) is outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +36 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.7 points per game (153rd in college basketball) and gives up 73.5 per contest (228th in college basketball).

Byron Joshua's team-leading 14.7 points per game ranks 293rd in college basketball.

Binghamton puts up 69.9 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per outing (169th in college basketball). It has a -51 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Tymu Chenery is 348th in the country with a team-leading 14.2 points per game.

The Great Danes rank 259th in the nation at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.9 their opponents average.

Justin Neely paces the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball action).

The Bearcats win the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. They record 33.3 rebounds per game, 97th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.7.

Gavin Walsh averages 10.9 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) to lead the Bearcats.

Albany (NY) ranks 153rd in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 232nd in college basketball, allowing 95.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Bearcats average 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (255th in college basketball), and concede 95.4 points per 100 possessions (240th in college basketball).

