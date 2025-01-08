Alabama vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-1 SEC) on January 8, 2025 at Colonial Life Arena.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Alabama vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (55.4%)

Alabama is a 10.5-point favorite against South Carolina on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 156.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Alabama vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than South Carolina covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Crimson Tide performed better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

Last season, the Gamecocks were 10-7-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, they were 9-2-0 ATS (.818).

Alabama vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -581 or better.

South Carolina has put together a 1-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 85.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama outscores opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 91.1 per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 77.4 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball) and has a +193 scoring differential overall.

Mark Sears' 18.3 points per game lead Alabama and rank 54th in college basketball.

South Carolina is outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.8 points per game (229th in college basketball) and gives up 67.0 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

Collin Murray-Boyles is 185th in college basketball with a team-high 15.9 points per game.

The 41.6 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank third in college basketball, and are 10.0 more than the 31.6 their opponents pull down per outing.

Grant Nelson leads the Crimson Tide with 8.9 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball action).

The 32.4 rebounds per game the Gamecocks accumulate rank 219th in the nation, 1.8 more than the 30.6 their opponents record.

Murray-Boyles' 9.4 rebounds per game lead the Gamecocks and rank 23rd in college basketball.

Alabama's 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 39th in college basketball, and the 88.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 127th in college basketball.

The Gamecocks rank 156th in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 117th defensively with 88.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

