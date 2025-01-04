Alabama vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on January 4, 2025. The Sooners have won 13 games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (75.5%)

Alabama is an 11.5-point favorite over Oklahoma on Saturday and the total has been set at 166.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide did a better job covering the spread at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road games (5-5-0).

The Sooners' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .500 (9-9-0). Away, it was .333 (3-6-0).

Alabama vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with nine wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Crimson Tide have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -820 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Sooners have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +550 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 89.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama averages 89.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 77.2 per outing (314th in college basketball). It has a +165 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Mark Sears' 18.0 points per game lead Alabama and are 76th in the nation.

Oklahoma puts up 83.1 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (88th in college basketball). It has a +202 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Oklahoma's leading scorer, Jeremiah Fears, is 68th in the nation, putting up 18.1 points per game.

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by 9.1 boards on average. They collect 41.3 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.2 per contest.

Grant Nelson tops the team with 8.7 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball action).

The Sooners win the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. They collect 30.8 rebounds per game, 289th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.2.

Sam Godwin's 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Sooners and rank 204th in the country.

Alabama averages 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (54th in college basketball), and allows 88.8 points per 100 possessions (135th in college basketball).

The Sooners average 106.9 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while conceding 86.9 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball).

