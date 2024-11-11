Alabama vs McNeese Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) battle the McNeese Cowboys (1-1) on November 11, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. McNeese Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. McNeese Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (80.2%)

Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite against McNeese on Monday and the over/under has been set at 166.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Alabama vs. McNeese: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama compiled a 21-16-0 record against the spread last season.

McNeese put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Crimson Tide sported a better record against the spread in home games (11-5-0) than they did in road games (5-5-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Cowboys had better results on the road (8-6-0) than at home (6-5-0).

Alabama vs. McNeese: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama finished with a 22-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 84.6% of those games).

The Crimson Tide won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4000 or shorter.

McNeese won three of the six games it played as underdogs last season.

The Cowboys were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1400 moneyline set for this game.

Alabama has a 97.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Alabama vs. McNeese Head-to-Head Comparison

The 33.2 rebounds per game the Cowboys averaged ranked 113th in the country, and were 3.1 more than the 30.1 their opponents recorded per contest.

The Cowboys scored 105.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while allowing 82.0 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

