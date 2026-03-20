Alabama vs Hofstra College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (23-9) and the No. 13 seed Hofstra Pride (24-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Hofstra Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Benchmark International Arena

Alabama vs. Hofstra Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (67.6%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Alabama (-11.5) versus Hofstra on Friday. The over/under has been set at 158.5 points for this game.

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Alabama vs. Hofstra: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered 14 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

Hofstra is 20-12-0 ATS this season.

Alabama covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's less often than Hofstra covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (100%).

The Crimson Tide have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than they have in home games (6-9-0).

The Pride have performed better against the spread at home (6-4-0) than on the road (10-7-0) this year.

Alabama vs. Hofstra: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has won in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Crimson Tide have a win-loss record of 7-2 when favored by -800 or better by bookmakers this year.

Hofstra has been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. Hofstra has finished 4-5 in those games.

The Pride have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 88.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Hofstra Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama averages 91.7 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 83.5 per outing (356th in college basketball). It has a +264 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Alabama's leading scorer, Labaron Philon, ranks 12th in college basketball averaging 21.7 points per game.

Hofstra has a +325 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. It is putting up 75.6 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and is allowing 66.1 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball.

Cruz Davis' team-leading 20.2 points per game rank him 30th in the country.

The Crimson Tide average 36.9 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) compared to the 36.2 of their opponents.

Amari Allen is 146th in college basketball action with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Pride come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. They are collecting 35.3 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.6.

Silas Sunday paces the Pride with 6.9 rebounds per game (168th in college basketball).

Alabama averages 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (21st in college basketball), and allows 96.9 points per 100 possessions (226th in college basketball).

The Pride average 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (120th in college basketball), and give up 87.3 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

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